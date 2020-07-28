MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi dips on financials in quiet trade for major Gulf indexes

July 28 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian stock market slipped in early trade on Tuesday, due to dips in financial shares, while trade on other major bourses in the Gulf was uneventful.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.1%, hurt by a 0.2% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 0.3% decrease in the country's biggest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE.

Elsewhere, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company 2380.SE dropped 2.6%, a day after it posted quarterly losses.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI rose 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 0.8%, while Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU jumped 6.9%.

Meanwhile, global port operator DP World recorded a fall of 8.8% in second-quarter container volumes, warning on Monday the outlook remained uncertain.

The coronavirus pandemic shut cities and factories worldwide for months, disrupting shipments and global supply chains, while some cities are now reintroducing curbs after a recent rise in infections.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.2% rise in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD ahead of its second-quarter earnings announcement.

However, the index's gains were capped by losses at energy firm Dana Gas DANA.AD, which retreated 1%.

On Sunday, Dana Gas said it had appointed a financial adviser in relation to its dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, which the company has already restructured twice.

Qatar's index .QSI edged up 0.1%, supported by a 3.1% increase in Barwa Real Estate Company BRES.QA.

Separately, Qatar, the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, announced on Monday it would also like to stage the Olympics, possibly in 2032.

