MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse to extend losses on poor earnings; Dubai inched higher

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

November 02, 2022 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Wednesday amid rising oil prices and ahead of a policy decision from the Federal Reserve, with the Saudi index on course to extend losses on weak earnings.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 1%, with Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) 1211.SE falling 6.4%.

In the previous session, Ma'aaden closed 9.9% lower, its biggest intraday fall since Dec. 2014, after reporting a third-quarter net profit of 2.10 billion riyals ($558.88 million), marking a drop of about 48% from the previous quarter.

However, profit was up 65.3% year-on-year.

Elsewhere, Zain Saudi 7030.SE slid about 6%, on missed profit.

Separately, the kingdom plans to award over a dozen mining exploration licences to international investors as it looks to enter the mining sector in a big way to diversify away from hydrocarbons, Mining Minister Bandar Al-Khorayef said on Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI lost 0.2%, hit by a 2% fall in Emirates Telecommunications Group EAND.AD as quarterly revenue fell, although posted a rise in net profit.

The telecoms firm said the third-quarter revenue witnessed siginificant exchange rate volatility in Egyptian pound, Pakistani rupee and Moroccan dirham as a result of global macro-economic turbulence.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.3%, helped by a 1.2% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Shareholders in Dubai's Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) have increased the size of the stake being offered in an initial public offering to 15% from 10%, citing strong demand for the shares.

Empower is set to raise up to almost 2 billion dirhams ($544.53 million) in the public share-sale based on an indicative price range given on Monday. The final price will be set on Nov. 9.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.1%, with Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA gaining 2.4%.

($1 = 3.7575 riyals)

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

