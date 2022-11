MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse on course to extend losses on weak oil

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Wednesday on falling oil prices and amid caution ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged lower as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on worries a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand. O/R

COVID-19 cases in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities have surged, with millions of residents of the global manufacturing hub being required to have COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.8%, extending losses from the previous session, hit by a 2.4% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE and a 0.6% decrease in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE retreated 1.3%, as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.3%, with utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU advancing 1.2% and Emirates NBD ENBD.DU losing 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%, on course to extend losses from the previous session, weighed down by a 0.7% drop in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

But conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD rose more than 1% in morning trade following a sharp surge in its quarterly earnings.

Separately, United Arab Emirates' Mubadala Capital in talks to buy 20% of Brazilian soccer league LIBRA for $971 million.

Qatari stocks .QSI added 0.1%, helped by a 2% jump in Ooredoo ORDS.QA.

In the previous session, the telecoms firm gained 3% following a report that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) would consider bidding for Ooredoo's tower unit.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

