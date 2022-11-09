World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse on course to extend losses on weak oil

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

November 09, 2022 — 03:40 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Wednesday on falling oil prices and amid caution ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged lower as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on worries a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand. O/R

COVID-19 cases in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities have surged, with millions of residents of the global manufacturing hub being required to have COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.8%, extending losses from the previous session, hit by a 2.4% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE and a 0.6% decrease in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE retreated 1.3%, as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.3%, with utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU advancing 1.2% and Emirates NBD ENBD.DU losing 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%, on course to extend losses from the previous session, weighed down by a 0.7% drop in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

But conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD rose more than 1% in morning trade following a sharp surge in its quarterly earnings.

Separately, United Arab Emirates' Mubadala Capital in talks to buy 20% of Brazilian soccer league LIBRA for $971 million.

Qatari stocks .QSI added 0.1%, helped by a 2% jump in Ooredoo ORDS.QA.

In the previous session, the telecoms firm gained 3% following a report that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) would consider bidding for Ooredoo's tower unit.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter