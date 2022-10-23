MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse gains on strong earnings, oil prices; Qatar falls

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday, in response to rising oil prices and strong earnings, while the Qatari index retreated amid falling natural gas prices.

On Friday, crude prices settled up as hopes of stronger Chinese demand and a weakening dollar outweighed concern about a global economic downturn and the impact of interest rate rises on fuel use.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.4%, led by a 1.3% rise in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and 1.8% increase in Riyad Bank 1010.SE, which reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit.

Among other gainers, National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia 4030.SE advanced 2.9%. Post trading hours, the company reported a quarterly net profit of 269.9 million riyals ($71.82 million), up from 18 million riyals a year ago.

Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the country's biggest lender, inched 0.3% higher, after posting a net profit of 4.725 billion riyals ($1.26 billion) in the quarter, up from 3.98 billion riyals a year earlier. That was below the EFG Hermes estimate of 5.25 billion riyals.

Separately, the kingdom's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investment in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals.

The Qatari index .QSI fell 0.5%, hit by a 1.1% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

The Qatari market could see more price corrections with natural gas prices falling sharply last week, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA BDSwiss.

"The commodity could extend losses as production outpaces expectations and warm weather limits demand, putting more pressure on the stock market," he said.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 eased 0.2%, with Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA losing 1.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.4% to 12,007

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.5% to 12,594

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.2% to 10,258

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,866

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.8% to 4,418

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.3% to 8,144

($1 = 3.7580 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

