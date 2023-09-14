MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse gains on rising oil prices; Qatar extends losses

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Thursday, tracking oil prices and helped by gains in energy and material sector stocks, while the Qatar bourse was on track to extend losses to a third session.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for Gulf's financial market, gained on Thursday as markets turned their attention back to a tighter crude supply outlook for the rest of 2023, with demand set to stay robust through to next year.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 0.69%, or $0.63 to $92.51 a barrel by 0800 GMT.

Alkhorayef Water And Power Technologies 2081.SE jumped 3.3% after the firm signed a 7.78 billion riyals ($2.07 billion) worth Rayis-Rabigh Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) Project with Saudi Water Partnership Company.

Separately, Saudi Arabia's annual inflation eased to 2% in August, from 2.3% the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, continuing its downwards trend this year.

Abu Dhabi's share index .FTFADGI edged up 0.1%, as International Holding Co IHC.AD rose 0.3% and IHC-owned Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD firmed 0.5%.

Dubai's main index .DFMGI, meanwhile, eased 0.3%, dragged by a 1.2% slide in state-run utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU and 2.6% decline in Islamic lender Mashreqbank MASB.DU.

The Qatari index .QSI dropped 0.3% as a majority of its stocks were in the red, including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA which slipped 0.8%, while Qatar Electricity and Water Co QEWC.QA dipped 1%.

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

