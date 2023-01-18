World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse gains on rising oil prices, Qatar extends losses

January 18, 2023 — 03:59 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Wednesday, tracking oil prices higher on optimism over China's recovery, although the Qatari index was on course to extend losses for a sixth session.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose around 1%, extending early gains on optimism that the lifting of China's strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a recovery in fuel demand in the world's top oil importer.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was up 0.2%, helped by a 1.2% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Co 1211.SE.

China's economic growth slowed sharply to 3% in 2022, missing the official target of around 5.5% and marking its second-worst performance since 1976. But the data still beat analysts' forecasts after China started rolling back its zero-COVID policy in early December. Analysts polled by Reuters see 2023 growth rebounding to 4.9%.

OPEC said on Tuesday Chinese oil demand would rebound this year due to relaxation of the country's COVID-19 curbs and drive global growth, and sounded an optimistic note on the prospects for the world economy in 2023.

The Qatari index .QSI eased 0.1%, hit by a 3.3% slide in Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.2%, on track to end a four-session winning streak, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU losing more than 1%.

Among other losers, blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was down 0.3%.

Residential property prices in Dubai are expected to rise at a slower pace in 2023 after a record year that saw a more than 60% increase in total units sold, according to one of the city's biggest real estate consultancies.

