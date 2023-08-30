MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse gains on Fed pause bets, stronger oil; Dubai extends losses

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Wednesday following a rise in oil prices and on easing interest rate concerns in the United States, while the Dubai bourse extended losses after it hit eight-year high on Monday.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. job openings dropped to the lowest in nearly 2-1/2 years in July, signalling easing labour market pressures.

With the Federal Reserve highlighting that its interest rate path will be heavily dependent on data, traders are tweaking their bets based on the latest indicators.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by Fed policy because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.2%, snapping two sessions of losses, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE finishing 2.2% higher.

Oil prices - which fuels the Gulf economy - extended gains after industry data showed a large draw in crude inventories in the U.S., the world's biggest fuel consumer, and as a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico kept investors on edge.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI extend losses from the previous session to close 0.4% lower after it hit its highest since Aug. 2015.

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.2%, weighed down by a 0.9% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

The Qatari stock market continued to trade sideways overall but remained exposed to another decline, said George Pavel, General Manager at Capex.com Middle East.

"The market could find some support if natural gas prices recover more strongly."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 1%, hitting an all-time high, buoyed by a 3.3% jump in Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

The Egyptian bourse continued to see more gains, supported by local investors and strong trading volumes, said Pavel.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.2% to 11,575

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.2% to 9,744

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.4% to 4,067

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.2% to 10,350

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 1% to 18,818

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.2% to 1,952

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.4% to 4,76

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.1% to 7,725

