MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse gains amid strong oil prices; Egypt falls

By Ateeq Shariff

April 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market finished higher on Sunday, ending two sessions of losses, while the Egyptian bourse extended losses on rising inflation.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.6%, helped by a 1.7% rise in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE.

The Saudi stock market could extend its gains this week with sentiment among local investors improving. The main index has been able to climb above this year's peak, providing a strong impetus for investors to buy, said Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

"At the same time, the local economy could find support in the potential for higher oil prices in the near to medium term."

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were little changed on Thursday but posted a third weekly gain as markets weighed further production cuts targeted by OPEC+ and falling U.S. oil inventories against fears about the global economic outlook.

In Qatar, the index .QSI dropped 0.9%, with most of the stocks on the index falling into negative territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which was down 1%.

The World Bank has revised its 2023 economic growth projection for the oil exporters of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) downwards to 3.2% in its latest update released on Thursday, from 3.7% forecast in October.

The GCC is expected to post a fiscal surplus of 3.2% of GDP in 2023, down from 4.3% in 2022.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was down 0.2%.

According to Negm, the Egyptian bourse could record more losses as the country continues to see financial and inflationary pressures.

"At the same time, international investors could maintain their selling trend as the appetite for risk decreases."

Egypt's headline inflation rate is set to hit an all-time high in March, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, following a continued shortage of foreign currency after more than a year of devaluations of the Egyptian pound.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.6% to 10,966

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.9% to 10,251

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.2% to 16,675

BAHRAIN

.BAX closed flat at 1,886

OMAN

.MSX30 up 0.2% to 4,765

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 1.1% to 7,642

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.