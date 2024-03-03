MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse falls ahead of OPEC+ meet; Egypt gains

By Ateeq Shariff

March 3 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian stock market ended lower on Sunday ahead of an OPEC+ decision on supply agreements for the second quarter, while the Egyptian index gained, led by a jump in Talaat Mostafa Holding TMGH.CA.

OPEC+ will consider extending voluntary oil output cuts into the second quarter, Reuters reported last week citing three OPEC+ sources, to provide additional support for the market, and could keep them in place until the end of the year, according to two of them.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.6%, hit by a 1.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.2% decline in the biggest lender, Saudi National Bank 1180.SE.

Among other losers, telecoms firm Zain Saudi 7030.SE slid 6.3%, despite reporting a rise in annual profit.

However, Avalon Pharma 4016.SE advanced 7.6%, rising for a fourth-consecutive session since its debut.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI eased 0.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.3%, buoyed by a 8.8% rise in Talaat Mostafa Holding after its unit completed procedures to acquire 51% of Legacy Hospitality.

Egypt received $5 billion as a first tranche in the Ras al-Hikma property development deal signed with United Arab Emirates and will receive a second $5 billion tranche on Friday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.6% to 12,555

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.1% to 10,475

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.3% to 29,058

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.2% to 2,009

OMAN

.MSX30 gained 1.4% to 4,620

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped0.6% to 6,269

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

