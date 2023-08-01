News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse extends losses on profit-taking; Dubai hits 8-year high

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

August 01, 2023 — 04:57 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks extended losses in early trade on Tuesday, as traders booked profits after the benchmark index hit a nine-month high last week, while the Dubai index hit an eight-year high.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.5%, on course to extend losses for a third session, weighed down by a 2% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE as the lender traded ex-dividend.

However, Bupa Arabia 8210.SE, the kingdom's second largest insurer, jumped more than 4% after reporting a sharp rise in second-quarter earnings.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that a normalisation of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel would harm regional peace and stability.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.2%, hitting its highest since 2015, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU leading gains and rising 3.1%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI advanced 0.9%, led by a 2.4% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and a 1.9% increase in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%, weighed down by a 1% slide in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Prices of oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped, but were still near a three-month high reached in the previous session on signs of tightening global supply, as producers implement output cuts, and strong demand in the United States, the world's biggest fuel consumer.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

FAB

