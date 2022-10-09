World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse extends losses on profit taking

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended lower on Sunday, extending losses for a second session as investors continued to take profits.

The benchmark index .TASI dropped 1.6%, with Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE losing 1.4% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE retreating 2.1%.

The Saudi bourse extended losses as traders moved to secure their gains after the recent rebound, Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA BDSwiss.

"However, the price corrections could be limited if oil prices continue to rise."

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, surged on Friday, ending the week at multi-year highs as Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensified and oil buyers shunned barrels from the world's second-largest exporter of crude.

The Qatari index .QSI dropped 0.4%, hit by a 1.6% fall in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

According to Takieddine, the market could remain under pressure as natural gas prices declined.

On Friday, U.S. stocks tumbled after a stronger-than-expected jobs report locked in expectations that the Federal Reserve is sticking with a steady diet of rate hikes.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.7% lower, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA falling 1.3%.

** Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman were closed for a public holiday

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 1.6% to 11,566

Qatar

.QSI down 0.4% to 12,983

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.7% to 9,941

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

