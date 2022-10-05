World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse extends gains as OPEC+ mulls output cuts

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

Saudi Arabia stocks advanced on Wednesday for a seventh straight session, buoyed by prospects of OPEC+ producers delivering a big cut in crude oil output.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, will meet in Vienna to discuss output cuts of up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd), Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an OPEC source. Saudi Arabia is a part of OPEC.

JP Morgan said OPEC+ oil-producing countries would cut production with or without an agreement at their meeting later in the day, with prices likely to retest $100 a barrel in the fourth quarter due to a supply deficit.

Oil prices, a key factor for the Gulf's financial markets, were little changed ahead of the meeting of OPEC+ producers after gaining more than 3% in the previous session. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI advanced 0.8%, boosted by a 1% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.1%, helped by a 0.8% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector maintained brisk activity growth in September, albeit at a slightly slower pace than August, as new business drove gains in output and employment, a survey showed.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI was up 0.1%. The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.5%, extending gains from the previous session, when the index saw its biggest intraday gain in more than four years.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 2.3%, as investors grew hopeful future global interest rate rises might become less aggressive amid early signs previous policy tightening was working to temper price pressures in some major world economies. MKTS/GLOB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

