MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse ends higher; most Gulf markets closed

December 17, 2023 — 07:38 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended 0.5% higher on Sunday, extending a Fed-fuelled rally, while most other Gulf bourses were closed for mourning following the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.5% to 11,601

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 0.3% to 24,792

