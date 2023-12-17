MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse ends higher; most Gulf markets closed

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended 0.5% higher on Sunday, extending a Fed-fuelled rally, while most other Gulf bourses were closed for mourning following the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.5% to 11,601

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 0.3% to 24,792

