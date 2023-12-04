MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse eases on falling oil prices, Qatar extends losses

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended lower on Monday, snapping four sessions of gains, on falling oil prices, while the Qatari index extended losses from the previous session.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - extended declines, pressured by investor scepticism over the latest OPEC+ decision on supply cuts and uncertainty surrounding global fuel demand, though the risk of supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict limited losses.

Geopolitical considerations were back in focus as fighting resumed in Gaza. Three commercial vessels came under attack in international waters in the southern Red Sea, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.3%, snapping four sessions of gains, weighed down by a 0.5% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI declined 0.8%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA losing 1.8%.

The Qatari stock market extended its price corrections, recording a second day in the red this week. The main index could continue to see declines after a rebound last month, said Abdelhadi Laabi, the chief marketing officer at KAMA Capital.

"Negative performances in energy markets could remain a detrimental force in the market which is seeing most individual stocks declining."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 2.8%, ending a four-day losing streak, as most of its constituents were in positive territory, including Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which was up 2.8%.

** Markets in the United Arab Emirates were closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI eased 0.3% to 11,191

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.8% to 9,960

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 2.8% to 25,265

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.5% to 1,950

OMAN

.MSX30 was up 0.2% to 4,668

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.1% to 7,259

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

