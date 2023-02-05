MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabian shares drop on lower oil prices; Egypt rises

By Md Manzer Hussain

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stock market closed lower on Sunday, in response to fall in oil prices on Friday amid concern about the European Union embargo on Russian refined products.

Oil, which fuels the region's growth, declined on Friday, with Brent crude LCOc1 ending down $2.23, or 2.7%, at $79.94 a barrel.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister warned on Saturday that sanctions and underinvestment in the energy sector could result in a shortage of energy supplies in future.

The European Union has imposed a series of sanctions against Russia, reducing Russian energy exports.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 1.34%, the worst day since Dec. 7. The index was undermined by losses in almost all sectors barring real estate.

Saudi oil giant Aramco 2222.SE sank 1.5%, while the world's largest Islamic bank by market capitalization, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, dropped 1.9%.

Among the losers, Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical 4013.SE and Riyad Bank 1010.SE lost 2.2% and 3.5% respectively.

Qatar's stock index .QSI ended down 0.4%, with almost all its constituent stocks in negative territory.

Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing QAMC.QA dropped 5.9% and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA declined 2.2%.

However, the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA ended its four session losing streak, rising 3.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 inched up 0.1%, bouncing back from four sessions of losses.

The index was lifted by a 1.4% gain in Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA and 3.1% rise in Talaat Mostafa TMGH.CA.

Among the gainers, Palm Hills DevelopmentPHDC.CA and GB Auto AUTO.CA jumped 10.3% and 9.2% respectively.

Separately, Egypt's net foreign reserves rose to $34.224 bln in January from $34.003 bln in December, the central bank reported on Sunday

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI dropped 1.3% to 10,559 QATAR .QSI lost 0.4% to 10,655 EGYPT .EGX30 added 0.1% to 16,266 BAHRAIN .BAX rose 0.8% at 1,936 OMAN .MSX30 added 0.5% to 4,751 KUWAIT .BKP ended flat at 8,160 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Toby Chopra) ((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

