MIDEAST STOCKS-Real estate helps Dubai outperform big Gulf bourses

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

The Dubai stock market closed higher on Sunday, buoyed by gains in property shares, while strong first-quarter earnings from Commercial International Bank led gains in Egypt.

May 23 (Reuters) - The Dubai stock market closed higher on Sunday, buoyed by gains in property shares, while strong first-quarter earnings from Commercial International Bank COMI.CA led gains in Egypt.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI ended up 1.3%, extending gains for a fifth consecutive session, boosted by a 2.7% rise in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

House prices in Dubai are expected to rise for the first time in six years in 2021, supported by a swift vaccine rollout that has lifted hopes for economic recovery, a Reuters poll of property analysts showed.

DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU jumped 3.7%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.7%, with its top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI) up 2.8% after posting net income of 2.87 billion Egyptian pound ($184 million) for the first-qaurter, a 20% rise year-on-year.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed flat, as gains in property and petrochemicals were offset by declines in banks.

Elsewhere, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies 2081.SE fell more than 5% after a quarterly net profit drop.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.4%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rising 0.6%, while Abu Dhabi National Oil Company For Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD advanced 1.9%.

ADNOC Distribution named Bader Al Lamki as its new chief executive on Thursday, effective May 27.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI fell 0.4%, hit by a 1% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and a 1.9% decline in Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 10,345

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.4% to 6,546

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.3% to 2,787

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.4% to 10,653

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.7% to 10,812

BAHRAIN

.BAX closed flat at 1,537

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.5% to 3,849

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.2% to 6,835

($1 = 15.6000 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

