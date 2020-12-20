MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatari shares outperform on broad-based gains; Saudi eases

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Most major stock indexes in the Middle East ended higher on Sunday, with Qatari shares outperforming thanks to broad-based gains, while petrochemical shares weighed on the Saudi index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.3%, hit by a 4.9% fall in Advance Petrochemical 2330.SE and a 3% drop in Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE.

The kingdom's economy shrank more slowly in the third quarter as the government eased some coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic-hit oil sector continued to struggle, data showed on Thursday.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI settled 0.4% up, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 1.4%, while DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU advanced 4.6%.

DAMAC shares surged over 14% during the day after it called a board meeting on Wednesday to discuss and consider a potential acquisition.

In a separate bourse filing, the firm clarified that the potential acquisition pertains only to increasing its shareholding in a project in London.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gave up early gains to close 0.4% lower. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, retreated 1.2%, while telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD was down 0.6%.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI climbed 1%, ending two sessions of losses, as most of its stocks were in positive territory. Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA led the gains rising 1.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.4%, helped by a 7.3% rise in investment bank EFG Hermes HRHO.CA.

The International Monetary Fund has completed the first review of Egypt’s reform program, allowing the country to draw $1.67 billion under a stand by arrangement (SBA), the fund said on Friday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.3% to 8,687

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 0.4% to 5,114

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.4% to 2,559

QATAR

.QSI rose 1% to 10,587

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.4% to 10,890

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.3% to 1,498

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.1 to 3,611

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.3% to 6,159

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

