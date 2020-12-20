MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatari shares outperform on broad-based gains; Saudi eases
By Ateeq Shariff
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Most major stock indexes in the Middle East ended higher on Sunday, with Qatari shares outperforming thanks to broad-based gains, while petrochemical shares weighed on the Saudi index.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.3%, hit by a 4.9% fall in Advance Petrochemical 2330.SE and a 3% drop in Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE.
The kingdom's economy shrank more slowly in the third quarter as the government eased some coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic-hit oil sector continued to struggle, data showed on Thursday.
Dubai's main share index .DFMGI settled 0.4% up, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 1.4%, while DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU advanced 4.6%.
DAMAC shares surged over 14% during the day after it called a board meeting on Wednesday to discuss and consider a potential acquisition.
In a separate bourse filing, the firm clarified that the potential acquisition pertains only to increasing its shareholding in a project in London.
The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gave up early gains to close 0.4% lower. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, retreated 1.2%, while telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD was down 0.6%.
In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI climbed 1%, ending two sessions of losses, as most of its stocks were in positive territory. Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA led the gains rising 1.7%.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.4%, helped by a 7.3% rise in investment bank EFG Hermes HRHO.CA.
The International Monetary Fund has completed the first review of Egypt’s reform program, allowing the country to draw $1.67 billion under a stand by arrangement (SBA), the fund said on Friday.
SAUDI ARABIA
.TASI down 0.3% to 8,687
ABU DHABI
.ADI fell 0.4% to 5,114
DUBAI
.DFMGI added 0.4% to 2,559
QATAR
.QSI rose 1% to 10,587
EGYPT
.EGX30 up 0.4% to 10,890
BAHRAIN
.BAX gained 0.3% to 1,498
OMAN
.MSI eased 0.1 to 3,611
KUWAIT
.BKP lost 0.3% to 6,159
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
