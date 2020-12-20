World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatari shares outperform on broad-based gains; Saudi eases

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Most major stock indexes in the Middle East ended higher on Sunday, with Qatari shares outperforming thanks to broad-based gains, while petrochemical shares weighed on the Saudi index.

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Most major stock indexes in the Middle East ended higher on Sunday, with Qatari shares outperforming thanks to broad-based gains, while petrochemical shares weighed on the Saudi index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.3%, hit by a 4.9% fall in Advance Petrochemical 2330.SE and a 3% drop in Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE.

The kingdom's economy shrank more slowly in the third quarter as the government eased some coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic-hit oil sector continued to struggle, data showed on Thursday.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI settled 0.4% up, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 1.4%, while DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU advanced 4.6%.

DAMAC shares surged over 14% during the day after it called a board meeting on Wednesday to discuss and consider a potential acquisition.

In a separate bourse filing, the firm clarified that the potential acquisition pertains only to increasing its shareholding in a project in London.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gave up early gains to close 0.4% lower. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, retreated 1.2%, while telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD was down 0.6%.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI climbed 1%, ending two sessions of losses, as most of its stocks were in positive territory. Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA led the gains rising 1.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.4%, helped by a 7.3% rise in investment bank EFG Hermes HRHO.CA.

The International Monetary Fund has completed the first review of Egypt’s reform program, allowing the country to draw $1.67 billion under a stand by arrangement (SBA), the fund said on Friday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.3% to 8,687

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 0.4% to 5,114

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.4% to 2,559

QATAR

.QSI rose 1% to 10,587

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.4% to 10,890

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.3% to 1,498

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.1 to 3,611

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.3% to 6,159

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular