MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatari index jumps over 2% ahead of QNB results

April 11 (Reuters) - Major Gulf indexes rose on Monday, with the Qatari index jumping more than 2% as investors awaited the results of Qatar National Bank due later in the day.

Meanwhile, global shares slid and oil prices fell as caution gripped markets ahead of central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data, and worries over the lockdowns in China continued. MKTS/GLOBO/R

Investors continued to flock markets in Dubai ahead of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA) 22.32 billion dirhams ($6.08 billion) initial public offering.

The index was up 0.7%, boosted by financial and communication services stocks.

Emirates Refreshments ERC.DU and Air Arabia AIRA.DU, each up more than 3%, were the top percentage gainers.

The Qatari index .QSI rose for a second consecutive session as Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA jumped 6.4%.

Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA rose for a second session and was up 3.4% a day after the lender and Qatar Development Bank (QDB) concluded an update on the 'Al-Dhameen' Programme, following the elapse of 10 years.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was trading flat.

Shares of Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE, Northern Region Cement Company 3004.SE and Saudi Cement Company 3030.SE fell between 2% and 4% as these stocks began trading ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI rose 0.5%.

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.