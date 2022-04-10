MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar stocks outperform the region; Egypt in red

By Ateeq Shariff

April 10 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, with the Qatari bourse outperforming the region with most stocks on the blue-chip index were in positive territory.

In Qatar, the index .QSI climbed 2.8%, buoyed by a 9.6% surge in Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA after the lender and Qatar Development Bank (QDB) concluded an agreement on an updated 'Al-Dhameen' Programme, following the elapse of 10 years.

Al-Dhameen is a QDB initiative encouraging banks to offer financing to start-ups and SMEs that are unable to provide the necessary financing guarantees or collateral.

Among other gainers, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) QISB.QA gained about 4%, as its unit QInvest and Qatar Insurance Company QINS.QA announced that they were joining forces to create a Qatar-based Islamic asset management national champion.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.2%, boosted by financials and petrochemical shares.

Share of Almarai 2280.SE, the Gulf's largest dairy company, were up 1.2% after reporting a rise in quarterly net profit.

Separately, Saudi Arabia will let up to 1 million people join the Haj pilgrimage this year, greatly expanding the key event to participants from outside the kingdom after two years of tight COVID-19 restrictions, state media said on Saturday.

Outside th Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 1.8%, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA leading the losses.

Egypt's net foreign reserves fell by nearly $4 billion in March, the central bank said on Thursday, after the war in Ukraine caused foreign investors to flee Egyptian treasuries, putting pressure on the currency.

Meanwhile, the country's annual urban consumer price inflation accelerated in March to 10.5%, its highest in nearly three years and faster than analysts had expected.

The price increases were caused in part by commodity shortages after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sending inflation above the central bank's 5-9% target and its 9.25% overnight lending rate.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI added 0.6% to 13,395

QATAR

.QSI rose 2.8% to 14,476

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 1.8% to 10,898

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.0.1% to 2,123

OMAN

.MSI gained 0.7% 4,241

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.3% to 9,142

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.