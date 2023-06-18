MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar stock market ends lower, Egypt rises

By Md Manzer Hussain

June 18 (Reuters) - Qatar's stock market ended lower on Sunday as comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials curtailed investor optimism that the central bank is nearing the end of its aggressive interest rate hikes.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said at an economics conference that core inflation "is not coming down like I thought it would," which probably would require more tightening.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI dropped 0.1%, extending its losses to a second session with Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA falling 0.2% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA shedding 1.1%.

Among the losers, Lesha Bank QFBQ.QA and Dukhan Bank DUBK.QA lost 1.1% and 1.3% respectively.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added marginally as losses in energy and financial sectors countered gains in most of the sectors.

Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE climbed 2.5% and Mouwasat Medical Services 4002.SE surged 6.1%.

However, Riyad Bank 1010.SE and the world's largest Islamic bank by assets Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE lost 2.1% and 0.7% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 continued its four-session winning streak and ended 0.8% higher with most sectors higher.

The index was lifted by a 5% jump in Eastern Co EAST.CA and 4.5% rise in El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA.

Separately, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will act as a consultant for Egypt's ambitious IPO program, the county's prime minister said on Sunday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI ended flat to 11,517

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.1% to 10,266

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.8% to 18,026

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% at 1,958

OMAN

.MSX30 ended flat 4,683

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.6% to 7,821

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; editing by David Evans)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

