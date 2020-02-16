MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leads most of Gulf lower, blue chips hurt Egypt

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf bourses closed lower on Sunday with Qatar leading the losses, dragged down by heavyweight Industries Qatar, while Egypt retreated on a sell-off of blue chips.

The Qatari index .QSI dropped 1%, extending losses for a sixth straight session, as most stocks on the index declined.

Industries Qatar IQCD.QA slid 2.7%. On Wednesday, the heavyweight saw its biggest fall in six months as 2019 profits almost halved from a year earlier.

Qatar's foreign minister also said on Saturday that efforts to resolve its long-running dispute with other Gulf states had been suspended since the start of January.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a political, trade and transport boycott on Qatar in June 2017 over charges it supports terrorism, which Doha denies.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.9%, with Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA falling 6.2%, while tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA dropped 1.3%.

Exchange data on Sunday showed foreigners were net sellers of Egyptian stocks.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.5%, pressured by Saudi British Bank 1060.SE, which tumbled 4.7% ahead of its earnings announcement.

Amongst others, Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 0.9%. The oil giant said on Friday it would report fiscal year results on March 16.

However, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development 4300.SE leapt 4.1%, after the realtor announced that it intends to issue senior unsecured sukuk.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.5% supported by a 1% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD and 0.3% increase in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

The United Arab Emirates' largest lender FAB on Sunday said that it had issued bonds worth more than 3 billion dirhams ($816.77 million) through two separate issuance in three days.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI traded flat as Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU slipped 0.4%, while construction firm Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU sank 1.6% after it swung to a net loss in 2019 from a profit a year earlier.

However, the fall was cushioned by gains at other blue-chip stocks including Air Arabia AIRA.DU, which was up 1.3%. Last week, the airliner posted annual profit of 990.2 million dirhams compared with a loss of 609.5 million dirhams a year ago.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.5% to 7,837 points ABU DHABI .ADI gained 0.5% to 5,063 points DUBAI .DFMGI was flat at 2,735 points QATAR .QSI lost 1% to 9,749 points EGYPT .EGX30 down 0.9% to 13,737 points BAHRAIN .BAX traded flat at 1,662 points OMAN .MSI rose 0.8% to 4,160 points KUWAIT .BKP dropped 0.7% at 6,849 points ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

