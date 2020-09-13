World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leads most of Gulf higher; Abu Dhabi dips

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Most major Middle Eastern markets ended higher on Sunday, with Qatar outperforming the region driven by broad-based gains as financial shares led the pack.

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Most major Middle Eastern markets ended higher on Sunday, with Qatar outperforming the region driven by broad-based gains as financial shares led the pack.

In Qatar, the index .QSI rose 1.2%, boosted by a 2.1% rise in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and a 10% surge in United Development Company UDCD.QA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.9% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE jumping 3.5%.

Elsewhere, Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) 5110.SE was up 0.5%. SEC, the kingdom's electricity transmission monopoly, sold $1.3 billion in dual-tranche green sukuk, or Islamic bonds, the first public green issuance from the region this year.

The deal comes amid a flurry of debt issues, as Gulf borrowers - particularly governments - seek to plug finances that have been hit by the double blow of the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices.

Separately, Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding IPO-BDHA.SE set an indicative price for its initial public offering, seeking to raise as much as 2.19 billion riyals ($583.89 million) in a Riyadh listing.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI reversed earlier losses to close up 0.2%, supported by a 1.4% gain in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.2% as the country's largest lender dropped 0.4% and Emirates Telecommunication ETISALAT.AD was down 0.2%.

On Saturday, the United Arab Emirates health ministry reported 1,007 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily number of infections since the start of the pandemic.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.2%, supported by a 0.5% increase in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.8% to 8,204 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.2% to 4,510 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.2% to 2,274 points

QATAR

.QSI gained 1.2% to 9,878 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.2% to 11,092 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.6% to 1,398 points

OMAN

.MSI edged up 0.2% to 3,692 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.3% at 5,855 points

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular