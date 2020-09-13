MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leads most of Gulf higher; Abu Dhabi dips

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Most major Middle Eastern markets ended higher on Sunday, with Qatar outperforming the region driven by broad-based gains as financial shares led the pack.

In Qatar, the index .QSI rose 1.2%, boosted by a 2.1% rise in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and a 10% surge in United Development Company UDCD.QA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.9% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE jumping 3.5%.

Elsewhere, Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) 5110.SE was up 0.5%. SEC, the kingdom's electricity transmission monopoly, sold $1.3 billion in dual-tranche green sukuk, or Islamic bonds, the first public green issuance from the region this year.

The deal comes amid a flurry of debt issues, as Gulf borrowers - particularly governments - seek to plug finances that have been hit by the double blow of the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices.

Separately, Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding IPO-BDHA.SE set an indicative price for its initial public offering, seeking to raise as much as 2.19 billion riyals ($583.89 million) in a Riyadh listing.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI reversed earlier losses to close up 0.2%, supported by a 1.4% gain in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.2% as the country's largest lender dropped 0.4% and Emirates Telecommunication ETISALAT.AD was down 0.2%.

On Saturday, the United Arab Emirates health ministry reported 1,007 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily number of infections since the start of the pandemic.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.2%, supported by a 0.5% increase in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.8% to 8,204 points ABU DHABI .ADI eased 0.2% to 4,510 points DUBAI .DFMGI rose 0.2% to 2,274 points QATAR .QSI gained 1.2% to 9,878 points EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.2% to 11,092 points BAHRAIN .BAX added 0.6% to 1,398 points OMAN .MSI edged up 0.2% to 3,692 points KUWAIT .BKP was up 0.3% at 5,855 points ($1 = 3.7507 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

