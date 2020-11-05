MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leads most Gulf markets higher; Saudi bourse flat

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, with Qatar leading on broad-based gains, while the Saudi index bucked the trend to close flat.

The Qatari index .QSI advanced 1.7%, as most of the stocks were in positive territory including the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.3%, driven by a 2.1% rise in its largest lender, Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, and a 1.3% increase in logistic firm Aramex ARMX.DU, despite reporting a fall in third-quarter profit.

However, Aramex posted a revenue of 1.51 billion dirhams ($411 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from 1.27 billion dirhams year ago.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI closed up 0.6%, with top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rising 1.2%.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia finished flat, a day after it climbed over 1%.

In the previous session, Saudi Arabian shares advanced over 1% after President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory in a tight U.S. election.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.7%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA adding 1.2%.

On Wednesday, the Arab state's cabinet approved a new law to issue sovereign sukuk and will send it to parliament for a vote, finance minister Mohamed Maait said.

Once parliament and the president approve the law, the country will issue its first sovereign sukuk, the ministry said.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 8,089 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.6% to 4,718 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.3% to 2,160 points

QATAR

.QSI gained 1.7% to 9,889 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.7% to 10,629 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% to 1,442 points

OMAN

.MSI rose 0.4% to 3,551 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.3% at 6,051 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.