MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leads most Gulf indexes lower on recession worries

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday as risk appetite was dampened by recession fears and volatile energy prices, with the Qatari index underperforming the region.

Asian shares were down for a seventh straight session after a renewed spike in European energy prices stoked fears of recession and pushed bond yields higher, while tipping the euro to 20-year lows. MKTS/GLOB

Benchmark gas prices in the European Union surged 13% overnight to a record peak.

In Qatar, the index .QSI dropped 1.5%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, which was down 3.2%.

According to Ahmed Fouad, head of sales at Emporium Capital, investors moved to secure their gains. "The market could, however, find some support from the elevated natural gas prices."

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gave up early gains to finish 1.1% lower, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 1% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE retreating more than 2%.

The Saudi energy minister said OPEC+ had the means to deal with challenges including cutting production, state news agency SPA said on Monday, citing comments Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made to Bloomberg in an interview.

Crude prices LCoc1 rose $1.32 to $97.80 a barrel, by 1110 GMT, as tight supply moved back into focus over the chances of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices and the prospect of a drop in U.S. crude inventories. O/R

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.5%, hit by a 1.4% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 concluded 1.1% lower.

The Egyptian index, which is down more than 15% so far this year, has come under pressure because of a sharp slide in foreign portfolio investor holdings and rising costs of key commodity imports, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 1.1% to 12,421

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.2% to 10,019

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.5% to 3,393

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.5% to 13,594

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 1.1% to 10,138

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.1% to 1,901

OMAN

.MSX30 eased 0.3% to 4,602

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 1.7% to 8,807

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

