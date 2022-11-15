MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leads most Gulf bourses lower as oil falls

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday as oil prices fell on demand concerns, with the Qatari index leading declines in the region.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, fell by more than $1 a barrel as rising COVID-19 cases in China renewed fears of lower fuel consumption from the world's top crude importer.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell $1.07, or 1.15%, to $92.07 a barrel by 1005 GMT after settling 3% lower on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut its 2022 global oil demand growth forecast for a fifth time since April, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates.

In Qatar, the index .QSI declined 1.4%, as almost all the stocks on the index including petrochemicals maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA were in negative territory.

Gulf markets saw negative performance overall due to uncertainties in energy markets, as well as a reaction to the strong price rebounds recorded lately, Fadi Reyad, chief market analyst at CAPEX.com, said.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.9%, weighed down by a 1.4% fall in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE and a 1.8% decrease in the shares of oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

South Korea's S-Oil Corp 010950.KS, whose largest shareholder is Aramco, is considering an investment of up to 8 trillion won ($6.1 billion) in new petrochemical production in the country, the Korea Economic Daily reported.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.6%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU falling 1.7%.

However, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU rose as much as 9% to 1.45 dirhams, before settling at 1.36 dirhams in its debut trade from offer price of 1.33 dirhams.

In Abu Dhabi, shares .FTFADGI dropped 0.9%, with the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD falling 2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was flat.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.9% to 11,097

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.9% to 10,528

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.6% to 3,374

QATAR

.QSI slid 1.4% to 12,408

EGYPT

.EGX30 was flat at 12,137

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,866

OMAN

.MSX30 down 0.4% to 4,441

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.1% to 8,586

($1 = 1,311.2500 won)

