MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leads most Gulf bourses lower ahead of US CPI data

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Major stock exchanges in the Gulf declined on Wednesday, tracking global equities ahead of release of U.S. CPI data as concerns around the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory dampened investor sentiment.

The decline was led by the Qatari index .QSI, which slipped 0.4% after a 1.1% decline in Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and a 0.8% decrease in Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI dropped 0.2%, putting it on track to end a four-session winning streak, with Conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD losing 0.5% and Adnoc Gas ADNOCGAS.AD slipping 0.6%.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS slipped 0.17%, while Tokyo's Nikkei .N225 eased 0.21%.

The U.S. inflation data is slated for release later in the day, with expectations of core month-on-month inflation of 0.2% in August, the same as July.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by Fed policy, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai's main index .DFMGI fell 0.1% as half of its stocks were in the red, including blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU which declined 0.7%, while Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation EMPOWER.DU dropped 1.1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged 0.1% lower, trading near a three-month low, pressured by a 2.7% slump in Gulf's largest petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE and a 0.9% drop in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE.

However, IT firm Al Moammar Information Systems 7200.SE jumped 3% after it launched MIS Pay, a “buy now and pay later” service.

Crude prices, a key contributor to Gulf economy, also extended gains on supply concerns over Libyan output hit and OPEC+ countries' commitment to production cut.

Brent crude LCOC1 was up 0.7% or $0.60 to $92.64 a barrel by 0800 GMT. O/R

