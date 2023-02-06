World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leads gains in Gulf markets; Saudi falls

February 06, 2023 — 03:42 am EST

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Qatari stocks opened higher on Monday after a five-session losing streak, while Abu Dhabi and Saudi shares fell amid a volatile energy market.

Oil, which fuels the Gulf region's growth, edged higher after falling about 8% last week, with Brent crude LCOc1 up 0.8% at $80.60 a barrel, as of 0730 GMT.

Demand in China, the world's largest crude importer and No. 2 buyer of liquefied natural gas, has become the biggest uncertain factor in the global oil and gas markets in 2023.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI rose 0.8%, with almost all sectors trading in positive territory. Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and Qatar Commercial Bank COMB.QA climbed 1.9% and 2.6%, respectively.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI rose 0.4%, with almost all sectors trading in positive territory. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU rose 1.3% and Emirates Central Cooling EMPOWER.DU climbed 1.3%.

Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, Dubai's largest lender, and tolls operator Salik SALIK.DU gained 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.8%, extending losses to a sixth session. The index fell 1.34% on Sunday in its worst session since Dec. 7.

Oil giant Aramco 2222.SE opened down 1.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic bank by market value, shedding 0.8%.

Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE and Riyad Bank 1010.SE fell 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI opened down 0.1%, weighed down by a 1% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's biggest lender, and a 0.8% decline in telecoms provider Emirates Telecommunications EAND.AD.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

