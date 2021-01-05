MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leads broader gains on breakthrough in Arab rift

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Qatar shares ended 1.4% higher on Tuesday, marking the index's biggest gain in nearly a month, after a breakthrough was reached in the country's three-year-old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries.

As part of the deal, Saudi Arabia would reopen its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar as Gulf Arab leaders arrived in the Saudi city of al-Ula on Tuesday for a summit focused on ending a long-running dispute with Doha.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar over allegations that Doha supports terrorism, a charge it denies.

The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA was the top gainer on the Qatari benchmark, adding 2.4%, while Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA tacked on 1.8%.

Saudi shares finished 0.2% higher, buoyed by a nearly 1% gain in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE, the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm.

Lenders Al-Rajhi 1120.SE and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE gained 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Oil prices rose by around $1 as tensions simmered following Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel and as the OPEC+ group studied a possible production cut in February. O/R

Elsewhere, the Dubai benchmark .DFMGI gained for a third successive session, putting on 1.2%.

The Dubai gains were led by blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and real estate firm Dubai Investments DINV.DU, which advanced 2.9% and 3.9%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark .ADI strengthened 0.6% with telecoms major Etisalat ETISALAT.AD adding 1.3%.

Activity in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector grew in December as its Purchasing Managers' Index, which covers manufacturing and services, rose to 51.2 in December from 49.5 in November, a survey showed. The 50.0-mark separates growth from contraction

Bucking the trend, Bahrain's main index .BAX slumped 1.8%, dragged mainly by a 5.5% decline in Bahrain Commercial Facilities Co BCFC.BH

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's benchmark .EGX30 firmed 0.2%. El Sewedy Electric Co SWDY.CA tacked on more than 4%, while Ezz Steel Co ESRS.CA put on 7.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI firmed 0.2% to 8,682

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.6% to 5,144

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 1.2% to 2,609

QATAR

.QSI firmed 1.4% to 10,618

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 0.2% to 10,830

BAHRAIN

.BAX fell 1.8% to 1,456

OMAN

.MSI gained 0.5% to 3,715

KUWAIT

.BKP firmed 0.7% to 6,074

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

