MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar index leads most of Gulf lower; Egypt rises
By Ateeq Shariff
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, with Qatar falling the most, while markets in Egypt closed higher.
In Qatar, the index .QSI slid 1.8%, its biggest intraday fall since April, weighed down by a 3.2% drop in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.1%, with Samba Financial Group 1090.SE falling 2.3%.
Meanwhile, the kingdom and Russia have differences over a potential deal among OPEC+ oil producers that could ease curbs on supply starting in April, a source told RIA news agency on Monday.
Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 1%, dragged by a 1.3% fall in its largest lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.6% decline in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.
A second wave of coronavirus infections jolted a tourism boom in Dubai that provided salve to its battered economy.
Daily infections tripled over the past month to hit a record 3,966 on Jan. 28 in the United Arab Emirates, which is now battling its biggest outbreak since the pandemic begun.
In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.7% gain in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1.1%, led by a 1.8% gain in its top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.
SAUDI ARABIA
.TASI down 0.1% to 9,078
ABU DHABI
.ADI rose 0.1% to 5,662
DUBAI
.DFMGI dropped 1% to 2,542
QATAR
.QSI slid 1.8% to 10,085
EGYPT
.EGX30 gained 1.1% to 11,550
BAHRAIN
.BAX was up 0.1% to 1,488
OMAN
.MSI eased 0.1% to 3,561
KUWAIT
.BKP added 0.2% to 6,226
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.