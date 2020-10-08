MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar index leads major Gulf markets higher

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, with Qatar outperforming the region as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory.

In Qatar, the index .QSI closed up 1%, led by a 3.4% jump in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 1.2% rise in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.6%, with petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE climbing 3.5% and top lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE increasing 1.3%.

Supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding IPO-BDHA.SE on Wednesday said it had priced its initial public offering at 96 riyals ($25.59) a share.

At 96 riyals per share, BinDawood's market capitalisation at listing is seen at 10.97 billion riyals, the statement said.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rising 1.2%, while Air Arabia AIRA.DU advanced 1.9%, ending four sessions of losses.

On Tuesday, the budget airliner announced free global COVID-19 cover for all passengers travelling on its flights which includes medical and quarantine costs.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI rose 0.4%, supported by a 0.5% gain in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.2% increase in Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD.

A United Arab Emirates company is nearing the end of Phase III clinical trials of a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine and hopes to manufacture it next year, Reuters reported, citing a representative.

The trial, which began in mid-July, is a partnership between Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group and Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Group 42.

** Egypt was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.6% to 8,413 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.4% to 4,513 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI up 0.1% to 2,214 points

QATAR

.QSI gained 1% to 10,032 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX rose 0.6% to 1,458 points

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.1% to 3,604 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.8% at 6,373 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

