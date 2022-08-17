MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar bourse outperforms Gulf peers, Abu Dhabi nears record

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Qatar's stock market outperformed Gulf peers on Wednesday amid rising natural gas prices, while the Abu Dhabi index edged closer to a record closing high set on Aug. 11.

U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% to a 14-year high on Wednesday, on a drop in daily output, hotter than normal weather on the West Coast and in Texas, and near-record global prices.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI advanced 1.8%, with most of the stocks in the index in positive territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which jumped 3.8%.

The Qatari stock market continues to find support amid surging natural gas prices, for which demand is still elevated due to high temperatures this summer, said Ahmed Fouad, head of sales at Emporium Capital.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI finished 0.7% higher, edging closer to last Thursday's record, led by conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) IHC.AD.

Shares of IHC, the most valuable company on the Abu Dhabi bourse with a market capitalisation of around $167 billion, have risen more than 120% so far this year.

IHC, which straddles sectors from healthcare to real estate to IT and utilities, made 70 acquisitions worth 10 billion dirhams ($2.7 billion) this year.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.8%, with Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE rising 1.3%, while Saudi Research and Media 4210.SE surged 10% after reporting a rise in quarterly profit.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI climbed 1.3%, boosted by a 3.3% leap in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU ahead of a board meeting on Thursday to discuss the sale of its e-commerce fashion business.

The operator of Dubai International said on Wednesday more than 14 million passengers had travelled through the airport in the second quarter, and raised its forecast for the year to 62.4 million passengers.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 2.2% higher, led by a 3.2% gain in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi accepted the resignation of central bank governor Tarek Amer, more than a year before the completion of his second term, and appointed him as a presidential adviser, Sisi's office said on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.8% to 12,647

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.7% to 10,252

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 1.3% to 3,458

QATAR

.QSI climbed 1.8% to 13,989

EGYPT

.EGX30 leapt 2.2% to 10,058

BAHRAIN

.BAX firmed 0.1% to 1,900

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.1% to 4,648

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.4% to 8,563

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

