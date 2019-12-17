MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar biggest gainer as major Gulf markets rise

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market closed on a positive note on Tuesday, supported by gains in financial shares, while Qatar was up a day after the country announced its biggest budget in five years.

The Saudi benchmark index .TASI was up 0.7%. But Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE lost 0.9% and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE fell 1.4%.

On Monday, NCB and Riyad Bank 1010.SE decided to end preliminary merger talks, the two said in separate stock exchange filings. Riyad Bank slid 3.2%.

National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) 4030.SE jumped 4.4%, to its highest since July 2017, after it signed a contract with a saline water conversion company to supply desalinated water from floating stations.

By contrast, Saudi Aramco 2222.SE slipped 0.7% to close at 37.8 riyals, ending four straight days of gains, before it joins the MSCI emerging markets index on Wednesday.

Aramco listed 1.5% of its shares at 32 riyals ($8.53) on the kingdom's Tadawul exchange on Dec. 11 in the world's largest initial public offering (IPO).

The Qatari index .QSI ended 1.2% up, led by a 3.9% hike in Qatar National Bank QNBA.QA and a 4.9% surge in Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA.

On Monday, Qatar said it plans to spend 1.9% more in 2020 than this year, its biggest budget in five fiscal years. The 210.5 billion Qatari riyal ($57.83 billion) budget will go to complete infrastructure projects, including facilities for soccer's 2022 World Cup.

Also, Qatar's 2020 budget statement did not mention introducing a value-added text.

Outside of the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 1.7%, with 27 of its 30 stocks rising. The country's largest bank, Commercial International Bank COMI.CA added 2.5% and EFG Hermes HRHO.CA leapt 4.6%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI gained 0.8%, extending gains for a sixth straight session. Dubai Islamic bank DISB.DU added 1.1% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was up 1.3%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI was up 0.4% as Etisalat ETISALAT.AD gained 0.9% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD advanced 2.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 8,197 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.4% to 5,059 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.8% to 2,758 points

QATAR

.QSI advanced 1.2% to 10,340 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1.7% at 13,627 points

OMAN

.MSI edged down 0.1% to 3,949 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.3% at 6,797 points

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)

