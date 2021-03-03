MIDEAST STOCKS-Property shares buoy Dubai as major Gulf markets rise

March 3 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday, with the Dubai index leading the gains, boosted by its property shares following a buy out announcement.

On Tuesday, Emaar Properties EMAR.DU said it was buying out minority shareholders of Emaar Malls EMAA.DU in a all-share deal.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI gained 0.8%, led by a 3% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties, while its shopping centre unit Emaar Malls surged 5.9%.

Qatar's benchmark index .QSI edged up 0.3%, helped by its banking shares, with sharia-complaint lender Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA increasing 1.3%, while Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA added 0.9%.

A Moody's report on Monday said that Qatari banks profits will remain resilient for 2021, despite the higher provisioning costs driven by coronavirus pandemic. (nL3N2KZ2GA)

Saudi's benchmark index .TASI was up 0.2%, as Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gained 0.1% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE rose 0.8%.

Elsewhere, Arabian Centres 4321.SE and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair 4240.SE gained 4.4% and 2.9% respectively, after they announced they were acquiring a combined 51% stake in online fashion retailer, Vogacloset.

Abu Dhabi index .ADI, however, traded flat.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

