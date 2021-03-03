MIDEAST STOCKS-Property shares buoy Dubai as major Gulf markets rise

World Markets

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday, with the Dubai index leading the gains, boosted by its property shares following a buy out announcement.

On Tuesday, Emaar Properties EMAR.DU said it was buying out minority shareholders of Emaar Malls EMAA.DU in a all-share deal.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI gained 0.8%, led by a 3% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties, while its shopping centre unit Emaar Malls surged 5.9%.

Qatar's benchmark index .QSI edged up 0.3%, helped by its banking shares, with sharia-complaint lender Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA increasing 1.3%, while Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA added 0.9%.

A Moody's report on Monday said that Qatari banks profits will remain resilient for 2021, despite the higher provisioning costs driven by coronavirus pandemic. (nL3N2KZ2GA)

Saudi's benchmark index .TASI was up 0.2%, as Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gained 0.1% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE rose 0.8%.

Elsewhere, Arabian Centres 4321.SE and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair 4240.SE gained 4.4% and 2.9% respectively, after they announced they were acquiring a combined 51% stake in online fashion retailer, Vogacloset.

Abu Dhabi index .ADI, however, traded flat.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

