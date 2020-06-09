MIDEAST STOCKS-Profit-taking weighs on Dubai; Saudi rises as bank stocks gain

By Ateeq Shariff

June 9 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market fell on Tuesday, snapping six sessions of gains, dragged by property shares and profit-taking, while the Saudi index rose modestly.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI retreated 1.8%, dragged down by a 4.1% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 3.9% decline in Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU.

Mall operators in the Gulf region are delaying new mega-projects as the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices upend a retail industry built around huge centres catering to tourists and wealthy locals.

Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes forecast store sales in Dubai to drop by 20% in 2020 if foreign visitors were allowed entry in the third quarter, and by 40% if travel bans remain until the year-end.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.4%, as Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE added 0.7% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE advanced 2.5%.

Meanwhile, the kingdom could drastically limit numbers at the annual haj pilgrimage to prevent a further outbreak of coronavirus after cases in the country topped 100,000, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI lost 0.8%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD shedding 0.9%.

Abu Dhabi, the largest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, will extend by one week a ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between its major cities, the local government media office said on Monday.

The ban applies to all residents of the emirate except those working in vital sectors.

Qatar's index .QSI dropped 0.6%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA shedding 1.2% and petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA falling 0.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.8%, with 27 of 30 stocks on the index declining. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA declined 1.3%., while EFG Hermes HRHO.CA slid 3.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.4% to 7,329 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.8% to 4,332 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 1.8% to 2,125 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.6% to 9,258 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.8% to 11,063 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.3% to 1,281 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.4% to 3,523 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.2% at 5,628 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

