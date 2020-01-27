MIDEAST STOCKS-Poor earnings weigh on UAE indexes; Saudi trades flat

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates fell on Monday, hurt by a host of disappointing corporate earnings, while Saudi traded flat as energy and real estate shares moved sideways.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI declined 0.8% as First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, retreated 1.1% ahead of its board meeting to approve financials. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD fell 1.5% on weak fourth-quarter earnings and a lower annual dividend.

The bank recorded a net profit of 1.05 billion dirhams for the three months to Dec. 31, down from 1.24 billion a year earlier.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank recommended a full-year cash dividend of 0.38 dirham per share compared with 0.46 dirham a year ago.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI eased 0.5% with top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU shedding 1.1% as it reported a 15% fall in fourth-quarter net profit, which it blamed on higher impairment charges.

Its net profit for the quarter to Dec. 31 fell to 2.02 billion dirhams ($550 million) from 2.39 billion a year earlier.

Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU lost 0.7% and logistic firm Aramex ARMX.DU was down 1.4%.

Qatar's index .ADI slipped 0.2%, weighed down by a 0.5% fall in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA down 0.7%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI traded flat with oil producer Saudi Aramco 2222.SE losing 0.4% and Dar Al Arkan 4300.SE opening up 1.2%.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

