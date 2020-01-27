World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Poor earnings weigh on UAE indexes; Saudi trades flat

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates fell on Monday, hurt by a host of disappointing corporate earnings, while Saudi traded flat as energy and real estate shares moved sideways.

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates fell on Monday, hurt by a host of disappointing corporate earnings, while Saudi traded flat as energy and real estate shares moved sideways.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI declined 0.8% as First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, retreated 1.1% ahead of its board meeting to approve financials. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD fell 1.5% on weak fourth-quarter earnings and a lower annual dividend.

The bank recorded a net profit of 1.05 billion dirhams for the three months to Dec. 31, down from 1.24 billion a year earlier.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank recommended a full-year cash dividend of 0.38 dirham per share compared with 0.46 dirham a year ago.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI eased 0.5% with top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU shedding 1.1% as it reported a 15% fall in fourth-quarter net profit, which it blamed on higher impairment charges.

Its net profit for the quarter to Dec. 31 fell to 2.02 billion dirhams ($550 million) from 2.39 billion a year earlier.

Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU lost 0.7% and logistic firm Aramex ARMX.DU was down 1.4%.

Qatar's index .ADI slipped 0.2%, weighed down by a 0.5% fall in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA down 0.7%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI traded flat with oil producer Saudi Aramco 2222.SE losing 0.4% and Dar Al Arkan 4300.SE opening up 1.2%.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular