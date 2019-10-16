MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals hurt Qatar, Gulf mostly quiet early on

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Gulf stocks mostly rose early on Wednesday, although Qatari petrochemical shares pulled down that market.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI edged up 0.2%, with AL Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.5% and Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE up 1.7%.

Yamamah Cement 3020.SE gained 3.1% after posting third-quarter profit of 54.7 million riyals ($14.58 million), compared with a loss of 46.4 million riyals year ago.

In Qatar, the index .QSI slipped 0.1%. Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA fell 2.9% and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA 2.6%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI inched up 0.1% after falling the day before. Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU added 0.8% and Deyaar Development DEYR.DU advanced 3.6%. The real estate developer's board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to approve third-quarter earnings.

Union Properties UPRO.DU increased 1.6% after the company announced that it completed 30% of Dubai Autodrome Business Park phase two.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI was up 0.2%, helped by a 1.6% rise in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD and a 0.1% gain by First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender.

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King )

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.