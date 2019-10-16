MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals hurt Qatar, Gulf mostly quiet early on

World Markets

Gulf stocks mostly rose early on Wednesday, although Qatari petrochemical shares pulled down that market.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI edged up 0.2%, with AL Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.5% and Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE up 1.7%.

Yamamah Cement 3020.SE gained 3.1% after posting third-quarter profit of 54.7 million riyals ($14.58 million), compared with a loss of 46.4 million riyals year ago.

In Qatar, the index .QSI slipped 0.1%. Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA fell 2.9% and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA 2.6%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI inched up 0.1% after falling the day before. Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU added 0.8% and Deyaar Development DEYR.DU advanced 3.6%. The real estate developer's board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to approve third-quarter earnings.

Union Properties UPRO.DU increased 1.6% after the company announced that it completed 30% of Dubai Autodrome Business Park phase two.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI was up 0.2%, helped by a 1.6% rise in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD and a 0.1% gain by First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender.

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

