MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals aid Saudi shares, UAE up on financials

Saudi Arabia's stock market edged up on Wednesday, led by petrochemical shares, while gains in financials lifted Dubai and Abu Dhabi stocks.

In Saudi, the index .TASI edged up 0.1%, with Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE gaining 1.6% and National Commercial Bank (NCB) 1180.SE adding 0.5%.

On Monday, NCB and Riyad Bank 1010.SE decided to end preliminary merger talks, the two said in separate stock exchange filings. Riyad Bank was up 0.9%.

However, Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE shares were down 2.1%, at 37 riyals ($9.87), on the first day of their inclusion into the MSCI emerging markets index.

The Dubai's index .DFMGI rose 0.8% as Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rose 1.2% and 1.5%.

Elsewhere, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) DISB.DU was up 0.2%

after saying that it had received shareholder approval for the acquisition of unlisted Dubai-based Noor Bank.

With the acquisition, the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant bank will become one of the largest Islamic banks in the world, with total assets worth 275 billion dirhams ($74.9 billion), up from 230 billion dirhams as of the end of September.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI inched up 0.1% with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD adding 0.1% and Abu Dhabi COmmercial Bank ADCB.AD gaining 0.5%.

** Qatar was closed for a public holiday.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

