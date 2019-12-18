MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals aid Saudi shares, UAE up on financials

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market edged up on Wednesday, led by petrochemical shares, while gains in financials lifted Dubai and Abu Dhabi stocks.

In Saudi, the index .TASI edged up 0.1%, with Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE gaining 1.6% and National Commercial Bank (NCB) 1180.SE adding 0.5%.

On Monday, NCB and Riyad Bank 1010.SE decided to end preliminary merger talks, the two said in separate stock exchange filings. Riyad Bank was up 0.9%.

However, Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE shares were down 2.1%, at 37 riyals ($9.87), on the first day of their inclusion into the MSCI emerging markets index.

The Dubai's index .DFMGI rose 0.8% as Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rose 1.2% and 1.5%.

Elsewhere, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) DISB.DU was up 0.2%

after saying that it had received shareholder approval for the acquisition of unlisted Dubai-based Noor Bank.

With the acquisition, the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant bank will become one of the largest Islamic banks in the world, with total assets worth 275 billion dirhams ($74.9 billion), up from 230 billion dirhams as of the end of September.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI inched up 0.1% with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD adding 0.1% and Abu Dhabi COmmercial Bank ADCB.AD gaining 0.5%.

** Qatar was closed for a public holiday.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

