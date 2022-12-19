MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil supports most Gulf markets; Saudi falls on economic worries

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf edged higher on Monday supported by gains in oil prices, while the Saudi index snapped three sessions of gain as recession fears weighed on investor sentiment.

Oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose after tumbling by more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism over the Chinese economy outweighed concern over a global recession.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.3%, extending gains for a third session, led by a 1.5% rise in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI finished 0.3% higher, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU climbing 1.9%.

The United Arab Emirates' central bank expects real gross domestic product growth of 7.6% this year, an upward revision of more than a percentage point, while lowering expectations for growth next year, state news agency WAM said on Monday.

Qatar's benchmark index .QSI closed 0.1% higher.

The Qatari market movements were limited in the face of the volatility in natural gas prices, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"The latter could react strongly to the European initiative to put a lower price cap in place."

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.6%, ending three sessions of gains, hit by a 3% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank raised interest rates last week and promised more.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, directly exposing the region to monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 0.7%, falling for a third consecutive session on profit-taking.

** Bahrain was closed for a public holiday

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.6% to 10,186

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.3% to 10,358

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.3% to 3,340

QATAR

.QSI firmed 0.1% to 10,987

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.7% to 14,739

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.2% to 4,803

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.3% to 8,111

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.