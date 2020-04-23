MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil recovery, corporate earnings lift most of Gulf

By Ateeq Shariff

April 23 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Thursday, buoyed by a recovery in oil prices from historic lows and a slew of better-than expected first-quarter earnings.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.55, or 7.61%, at $21.92 a barrel by 1200 GMT, a day after it touched $15.98 a barrel, its lowest since June 1999. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 1%. Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gained 1% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE advanced 3.9%.

Saudi British Bank (SABB) 1060.SE slipped 0.6% as it traded ex-dividend.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI ended up 1.6%, driven by a 6.3% surge in shopping centres operator Emaar Malls EMAA.DU and a 1.2% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

But Emirates Integrated Telecommunication (du) DU.DU dropped 3.2% as it traded ex-dividend.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gained 1.9%, led by a 2.8% rise in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD. The United Arab Emirates' largest bank called a board meeting on April 27, where it will approve first-quarter earnings.

Dana Gas DANA.AD leapt 6.5%. The energy firm announced plans to use the proceeds from its Egyptian assets, which has been trying to sell, to pay down its sukuk, an Islamic bond which is due in October.

The Qatari index .QSI gave up early gains to close 0.3% lower. Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA fell 2.6% before its first-quarter earnings announcement.

However, the index's fall was cushioned by a 6.8% surge in Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) QGTS.QA.

The energy shipping and transport company on Monday posted net profit of 279.2 million riyals ($76.70 million) for the first quarter of 2020, up from 235.9 million riyals in the same quarter a year ago.

Among other stocks, Doha Bank DOBK.QA gained 0.7% and Vodafone Qatar VFQS.QA climbed 4.5% after the duo reported higher quarterly net profits.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 3.3%, with all stocks on the index gaining. Commercial International Bank CBI.AD was up 3.8%.

Stock exchange data showed that Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers of the stocks.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1% to 6,605 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 1.9% to 4,063 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI up 1.6% to 1,891 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.3% to 8,473 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 leapt 3.3% to 10,120 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,308 points

OMAN

.MSI was up 0.9% to 3,482 points

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 1% to 5,025 points

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

