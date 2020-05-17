MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices, corporate earnings boost Saudi shares

By Maqsood Alam

May 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks rose sharply on Sunday buoyed by jump in oil prices and positive corporate earnings, while Dubai was up on news about potential financial support from Abu Dhabi.

U.S. crude prices jumped 7% on Friday and Brent crude settled 4.4% up at $32.50 a barrel as demand showed signs of picking up with countries easing travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI closed 1.6% higher led by Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Saudi Aramco 2222.SE which rose 2% a 1.8%, respectively.

Saudi Aramco closed at 31.95 riyals, slightly below its initial public offering price of 32 riyals.

National Commercial Bank (NCB) 1180.SE advanced 2.8% after reporting a 2.1% rise in first-quarter profit and Riyad Bank 1010.SE rose 2.9% as its net special commission and fee income increased 7.3%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI rose 0.9% as Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU surged 14.9% to its sharpest intraday rise since 13 October 2008, while Dubai Investment DINV.DU added 3.6%.

Reuters reported, citing sources, that the governments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai were discussing ways to prop up Dubai's economy by linking assets in the two emirates, with Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala likely to play a key role in any deal.

Dubai denied being in talks with Abu Dhabi for support from Mubadala.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI inched down 0.1% with telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD losing 0.3% and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD gaining 0.9%.

The Qatari index .QSI closed 0.4% down as Masraf al Rayan MARK.QA shed 1.4% and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA slipped 1.2%.

In Egypt, the blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.7% as the market heavyweight Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA rose 1.2%.

Egypt's central bank left its main interest rates on hold on Thursday, balancing a growth slowdown with an unexpected uptick in inflation.

Egypt, which cut growth target to 4.2% from 5.6% for the current fiscal year which ends in June, reported an uptick in annual inflation to 5.9% in April from 5.1% in March.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.6% to 6,825 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI edged down 0.1% to 4,065 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.9% to 1,911 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.4% to 8,699 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 was up 0.7% to 10,357 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.4% to 1,246 points

OMAN

.MSI was up 0.5% to 3,438 points

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 2.4% to 5,147 points

($1 = 3.7560 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.