MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price rebound aids major Gulf indexes, Qatar outperforms

By Ateeq Shariff

April 2 (Reuters) - Major Middle East stock markets closed higher on Thursday, helped by a bounce-back in oil prices although fears of a deep global recession due to the coronavirus outbreak limited gains.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose more than 11% in early trade, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end a battle for market share that has flooded the market with oil.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI climbed 2.7%, boosted by a 7.8% leap in Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE, the Gulf's largest petrochemical maker. Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gained 3.4%, nearing its IPO price, and Saudi British Bank 1060.SE rose 9.8%.

The kingdom's crude supply rose on Wednesday to a record of more than 12 million barrels per day, two industry sources said, despite a plunge in demand and U.S. pressure to stop flooding the market.

In Qatar, the index .QSI advanced 3.2%, after five sessions of losses. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA added 5.3%, while Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding MPHC.QA surged 10%, its biggest intraday gain since May 2019.

The Gulf state has extended the suspension of inbound flights except transit and cargo over coronavirus fears, state media reported.

Qatar also extended a lockdown of an industrial area in Doha where authorities reported dozens of cases of the disease.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 3.3% rise in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI ended 0.4% up. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD added 2.5%, while Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD was up 2.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.3%, with El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA rising 8.1%.

Egypt has ramped up efforts to fight the coronavirus, ordering manufacturers to channel medical protective equipment to public hospitals and announcing 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($64 million) in extra funds for its health services.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 2.7% to 6,750 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.4% to 3,758 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI edged up 0.1% to 1,723 points

QATAR

.QSI advanced 3.2% to 8,458 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 was up 0.3% to 9,455 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.9% to 1,330 points

OMAN

.MSI eased 1.2% to 3,384 points

KUWAIT

.BKP fell 1.3% to 5,043 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

