MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price fall weighs on Gulf markets, Saudi leads losses

Oct 8 (Reuters) - All major Gulf stock markets traded lower on Tuesday with financial shares suffering the biggest losses across the region amid declining oil prices.

Saudi Arabia led the declines as most of the kingdom's banks dropped.

Oil prices fell as hopes faded for a trade deal between the United States and China, after Washington blacklisted more Chinese companies.

The two main benchmarks of crude oil LCOc1, CLc1 fell 1.3% and 1.5% by 1035 GMT, after having risen almost 1% earlier in the day.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI closed down 0.6% with Al Rjahi Bank 1120.SE and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE shedding 1.3% each.

With Tuesday's decline, the index is now roughly flat for the year to date. It had gained more than 20% in the first four months of 2019 before joining the MSCI and FTSE emerging-market indexes, which helped attract billions of dollars from passive funds.

However, escalating trade tensions, volatile oil prices and growing geopolitical risks have weighed on the market since then and kept active emerging-market funds from investing in the kingdom.

Active emerging-market funds have kept away because of high valuations and reputation risks, an analysis by Copley Fund Research showed.

Qatar's index .QSI slipped 0.3% with market heavyweight Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA dropping 2.1%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI closed 0.2% lower after three consecutive days of gains. Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU fell 0.8% and Dubai Investments DINV.DU decreased 1.6%.

Abu Dhabi index .ADI inched down 0.1%. The United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD lost 0.4%, and ADNOC Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD shed 2.6% as the fuel retailer traded ex-dividend.

Outside of the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.6% with 28 of its 30 stocks trading in the red and real estate shares acting as the biggest drag. Real estate investment firm Talat Mostafa TMGH.CA slid 2.8%.

Stock exchange data showed foreigners were net sellers of Egyptian stocks.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index .TASI fell 0.6% to 7,833 points

ABU DHABI

The index .ADI slipped 0.1% to 5,070 points

DUBAI

The index .DFMGI was down 0.2% to 2,796 points

QATAR

The index .QSI was down 0.3% to 10,272 points

EGYPT

The index .EGX30 fell 0.6% to 14,349 points

BAHRAIN

The index .BAX inched down 0.1% to 1,518 points

OMAN

The index .MSI was up 0.2% at 4,036 points

KUWAIT

The index .BKP edged up 0.1% to 6,236 points

