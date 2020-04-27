MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price fall hurts Saudi market; others mixed

By Ateeq Shariff

April 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market slipped on Monday, ending three sessions of gains amid falling oil prices, while Dubai's index was buoyed by gains in banking shares.

Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about scarce storage capacity and global economic doldrums from the coronavirus pandemic. O/R Brent crude LCOc1 was down 85 cents, or 4%, at $20.59 a barrel by 1143 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI retreated 0.2%, with petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE dropping 1.4%, while Bank AlBilad 1140.SE was down 2.3% as the lender traded ex-dividend.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI rose 1.5%, with Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU gaining 2.6% and Mashreqbank MASB.DU soaring 14.2%.

The emirate said on Sunday it has lifted its full lockdown on two commercial districts which have a large population of low-income migrant workers, after the United Arab Emirates eased nationwide coronavirus curfews over the weekend.

Dubai on Friday cut its emirate-wide 24-hour lockdown back to a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. It has now taken the same step in the Al Ras and Naif districts, which had been sealed off as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.3%, driven down by a 3.5% slide in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD ahead of its board meeting to approve first-quarter earnings.

In Qatar, the index added 0.2%, helped by a 1.4% rise in Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA. Last week, the lender reported net profit of 547 million riyals ($150.27 million), marginally higher than the year ago quarter.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 traded flat, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA falling 0.6% and Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA rising 5%.

Egypt has asked the International Monetary Fund for financial support to help it deal with the coronavirus crisis and will begin talks with the IMF within days, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Sunday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.2% to 6,828 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.3% to 4,170 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.5% to 1,986 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.2% to 8,531 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 was flat at 10,376 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.5% to 1,309 points

OMAN

.MSI edged up 0.3% to 3,525 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.6% at 5,155 points

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.