MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price fall hurts most Gulf markets

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern markets ended lower on Sunday following a sharp decline in oil prices prompted by fears of a slow economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1, the international benchmark, on Friday fell $1.41, or 3.2%, to settle at $42.66 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.3%. Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE declined 1.9%, while Riyad Bank 1010.SE was down 1.7%.

SABIC, the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, sold $1 billion in dual-tranche bonds on Thursday, as Gulf debt markets pick up after the summer break.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 1.1%, pressured by a 2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.9% drop in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI dropped 0.6%, with top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 0.9% and telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD closing down 0.7%.

First Abu Dhabi Bank plans to restart talks to buy the Egyptian business of Lebanon's Bank Audi AUDI.BY, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest lender, is currently in talks to buy the Egyptian unit of Lebanon's Blom Bank.

The Qatari index .QSI declined 1.2% with most stocks in negative territory including petrochemicals firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slid 1%, weighed by a 2.8% fall in Talaat Mostafa Holding TMGH.CA and a 2.6% drop in Cleopatra Hospital CLHO.CA

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

