MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil lifts Saudi shares; other Gulf indexes fall

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares surged on Monday as crude prices rose to their highest in just over a year, while the markets in the United Arab Emirates finished lower after a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks soured sentiment.

Oil prices, the most crucial catalyst for the Saudi financial market, were boosted by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further U.S. economic stimulus measures that could boost demand. O/R

The oil market continues to tighten with deeper cuts from Saudi Arabia, which pledged extra reductions in February and March after cuts by other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI firmed 1.4%, extending its gains to a third session and posting its best day since Dec. 22.

Index heavyweight Al-Rajhi Bank 1120.SE added 2.1%, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE, the Gulf's largest petrochemical maker, advanced 1.6%.

However it was a different story in other Gulf markets, with Abu Dhabi .ADI and Dubai .DFMGI shares declining 0.3% and 0.9% respectively.

The UAE on Sunday decided it will temporarily only vaccinate residents and citizens who are elderly or who have certain health conditions.

The policy change was brought in to contain the disease and to ensure acquired community immunity following a spike in infections over the past weeks, the country's health ministry said.

In Dubai, losses were led by the emirate's biggest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and its largest listed developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, which shed 2.2% and 1% respectively.

The Dubai markets have now logged losses in the last four straight sessions.

Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD was the biggest loser on the Abu Dhabi benchmark, falling 3.1%, while the UAE's largest lender and index heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD slipped 0.3%.

In Qatar the benchmark .QSI declined 0.5%, dragged down mainly by a 1.5% loss in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.7%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, the country's largest private bank, falling 1.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 1.4% to 8,809

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.3% to 5,656

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.9% to 2,643

QATAR

.QSI shed 0.5% to 10,445

EGYPT

.EGX30 declined 0.7% to 11,523

BAHRAIN

.BAX slipped 0.2% to 1,460

OMAN

.MSI retreated 0.5% to 3,578

KUWAIT

.BKP fell 0.5% to 6,221

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

