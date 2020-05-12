MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil buoys Saudi, Aramco's Q1 profit slides

May 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks gained in early trade on Tuesday amid rising oil prices following the kingdom's pledge to deepen an output cut, while other Middle Eastern bourses were little changed.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures advanced 1.6% to $30.09 by 0717 GMT, buoyed by an unexpected Saudi commitment to deepen production cuts in June to help drain the global glut that has built up as the coronavirus crushed fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.8%, with petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE gaining 2.3%, while oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 0.5% despite reporting a drop in first-quarter profit.

Aramco on Tuesday reported a 25% fall in first-quarter net profit, below analyst estimates, which it blamed on lower crude oil prices as the pandemic slashed demand.

Net profit fell to 62.48 billion riyals ($16.63 billion) after zakat and tax in the first three months of 2020 from 83.29 billion a year earlier.

Qatar's index .QSI added 0.3%, helped by a 2.6% increase in petrochemical company Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI edged up 0.2%, helped by a 1.4% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1% gain in budget airliner Air Arabia AIRA.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.2%, as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD lost 0.7%.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates is not currently planning to raise its value-added tax (VAT) rate of 5%, the finance ministry said on Monday after Saudi Arabia announced it was tripling its rate.

($1 = 3.7570 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.