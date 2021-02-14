MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil bolsters Saudi index as other Gulf markets slip

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Most Middle East stock markets ended lower on Sunday, with financials weighing on the Dubai index, while Saudi extended gains for a seventh consecutive session on rising oil prices.

Oil, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, hit its highest levels in more than a year on Friday on hopes a U.S. stimulus will boost the economy and fuel demand. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 settled up $1.29, or 2.1%, at $62.43 a barrel by 1832 GMT after rising to a session high of $62.83, the highest since Jan. 22, 2020.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1%, boosted by a 4.4% surge in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 4.2% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Company 1211.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.4%, weighed down by a 5% fall in Mashreq Bank MASB.DU and a 0.4% decrease in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

Elsewhere, Dubai developer DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU closed 1.6% lower after it reported a steep loss for 2020 as sales shrank during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI closed flat, as losses in financial shares were offset by gains in property stocks including Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD, which climbed 1.6%.

After trading hours, Abu Dhabi's largest property developer Aldar reported fourth-quarter net profit of 729 million dirhams ($198 million), a 28% rise on the same quarter a year earlier.

The Qatari index .QSI was down 0.1%, after a 0.7% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.3%, with its largest lender Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA down 0.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI gained 1% to 9,036 ABU DHABI .ADI flat at 5,666 DUBAI .DFMGI fell 0.4% to 2,623 QATAR .QSI eased 0.1% to 10,508 EGYPT .EGX30 down 0.3% to 11,507 BAHRAIN .BAX slipped 0.1% to 1,462 OMAN .MSI down 0.1% at 3,556 KUWAIT .BKP flat at 6,209 ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

