MIDEAST STOCKS-New COVID-19 strain trips Mideast markets

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern stocks ended lower on Monday as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in Britain fuelled concerns that a resurgence of infections could stunt the pace of reopening economies.

The variant, which officials say is up to 70% more transmissible than the original, also prompted concerns about a wider spread.

Brent crude LCOc1 slid $3, or 5.7%, to $49.26 a barrel by 1028 GMT after rising 1.5% and touching its highest since March last Friday. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI concluded 1.7% lower, with petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE dropping 2.8% and 0.8%, respectively.

The kingdom suspended late on Sunday all international commercial flights for a renewable week except for the foreign flights already in Saudi Arabia which will be allowed to leave, state news agency SPA reported quoting an interior ministry source.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 3.9% lower, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU declining 4.5%, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU retreated 4.8%.

Elsewhere, DXB Entertainment DXBE.DU slid 5%.

Dubai property company Meraas, which owns more than half of DXB Entertainments, intends to make a conditional offer to acquire the remaining shares in the loss-making theme park group and take it private, stock exchange filings showed on Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI fell 0.8%, weighed down by a 3.1% fall in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and a 4.6% decline in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI slipped 0.4%, with Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA shedding 2.6%.

Meanwhile, the Gulf state's Ministry of Public Health approved on Sunday the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Reuters reported, citing Qatar state news agency QNA's tweet.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 clawed back some losses to trade down 2.8%, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA dropping 0.8%.

In early trading, the Egyptian bourse halted trading on the EGX100 after the index fell by 5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 1.7% to 8,539

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.8% to 5,073

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 3.9% to 2,461

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.4% to 10,540

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 2.8% to 10,582

BAHRAIN

.BAX declined 0.3% to 1,493

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.2% at 3,604

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.6% to 6,122

