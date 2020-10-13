MIDEAST STOCKS-NCB, Samba lift Saudi index; blue chips slide in Egypt

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Tuesday, led by gains in National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group following their agreement to merge, while a blue-chip sell-off weighed on Egypt's index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.7%, with National Commercial Bank (NCB) 1180.SE jumping 6.9% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE closing up 6.4%.

National Commercial Bank entered a binding merger agreement with smaller lender Samba Financial Group to create a combined entity with 837 billion riyals ($223 billion) in assets, NCB said on Sunday.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 3.5% rise in logistic firm Aramex ARMX.DU and a 6.2% jump in National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) TABR.DU.

Tabreed has hired banks to arrange for a potential issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday.

Last month, the firm's board approved a potential issuance of up to $1 billion in bonds or sukuk, or Islamic bonds.

Human trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V, will be held in the United Arab Emirates, the second country after Belarus to take part in the programme with results expected before the end of November, Moscow said on Monday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.9%, as most of the stocks on the index retreated including Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA, which was down 0.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 8,601 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.3% to 4,545 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.1% to 2,237 points

QATAR

.QSI was flat 10,057 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 0.9% to 11,292 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.3% to 1,482 points

OMAN

.MSI gained 0.3% to 3,595 points

KUWAIT

.BKP eased 0.4% at 6,413 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.