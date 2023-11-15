MIDEAST STOCKS-Most stock markets in the Gulf in black on interest rate cuts bets

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday as expectations of an end to a global rate hike cycle spurred investors following benign inflation readings in the United States.

On Tuesday, data showed U.S. headline consumer prices were flat in October, against expectations for a 0.1% rise. Core CPI, at 0.2%, also came in below a forecast of 0.3%.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 1.5%, extending gains from the previous session, led by a 3.9% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 4.5% increase in Saudi Telecom Co 7010.SE.

The Saudi stock market extended its gains but could find some resistance near its previous peak, said George Pavel, General Manager at Capex.com Middle East.

"At the same time, oil market performance could continue to weigh on sentiment."

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - dipped amid signs the United States, the world's biggest oil producer, is at peak production, offsetting positive crude demand signals from top consumer China.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE retreated 1%, as it went ex-dividend.

Saudi Arabia's Saudia Technic, the aircraft maintenance subsidiary of state-owned Saudia Group, is targeting a public share sale before the end of the decade, its CEO told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI closed 0.4% higher.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI advanced 1.6%, as most of its constituents were in positive territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which gained 2.7%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI, however, eased 0.3%.

The Dubai bourse recorded price corrections after a short period of stabilization, said Pavel.

"Mitigated earnings weighed on sentiment although local fundamentals remain strong and could help limit losses."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.5% to 11,023

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.4% to 9,566

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.3% to 3,961

QATAR

.QSI gained 1.6% to 10,179

EGYPT

.EGX30 advanced 1% to 24,139

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.3% to 1,945

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.2% to 4,584

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 1.4% to 7,278

